Quad bike and machinery stolen from Grosmont area, near Whitby
A green Honda quad bike, a petrol Stihl stonecutter saw, and a small, red, air compressor were stolen in a raid at a property in the Grosmont area near Whitby.
Police say the incident took place in the evening of Wednesday January 15.
They are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, has seen the items being transported away during the night, along with anyone who knows where they are now, to get in touch.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police and pass information for incident number 12250009092.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online via their website.