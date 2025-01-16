Quad bike and machinery stolen from Grosmont area, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A green Honda quad bike, a petrol Stihl stonecutter saw, and a small, red, air compressor were stolen in a raid at a property in the Grosmont area near Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the incident took place in the evening of Wednesday January 15.

They are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, has seen the items being transported away during the night, along with anyone who knows where they are now, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police and pass information for incident number 12250009092.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online via their website.