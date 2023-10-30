Quad bike stolen from farm in Whitby prompts police appeal
Police are urging anyone with information about a stolen quad bike from a farm in Whitby to get in touch.
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:49 GMT
The red Honda was taken from a farm outbuilding near Ugthorpe, Whitby in the early evening on Wednesday, Ocotber 25.
If anyone has any information about its whereabouts, email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 to pass on any information or call 999 to report any immediate sightings of it.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote incident number 12230203368 when passing on information.