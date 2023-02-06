News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Quadbike and off-road motorbike users issued police warnings in Bridlington

Humberside police have issued Section 59 notices to quadbike and off-road motorbike users on land behind Burstall Hill, Bridlington.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:33pm

A post on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “Following reports from residents, several users of Off-road motorbikes and Quadbikes have been spoken to and issued Section 59 notices.

“A Section 59 notice is a warning given after vehicles have been driven inconsiderately and in an anti-social manner, which is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The vehicles can be seized if used again in the same manner.”

Police have issued Section 59 notices to quadbike and off-road motorbike users in Bridlington