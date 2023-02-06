Quadbike and off-road motorbike users issued police warnings in Bridlington
Humberside police have issued Section 59 notices to quadbike and off-road motorbike users on land behind Burstall Hill, Bridlington.
A post on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “Following reports from residents, several users of Off-road motorbikes and Quadbikes have been spoken to and issued Section 59 notices.
“A Section 59 notice is a warning given after vehicles have been driven inconsiderately and in an anti-social manner, which is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
“The vehicles can be seized if used again in the same manner.”