Quadbike stolen from Goathland prompts urgent warning to quadbike owners during spate of thefts

North Yorkshire Police have issued urgent advice to all owners after a quadbike was stolen from Goathland.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:43 BST

A green-coloured Yamaha 660cc quadbike was stolen from Goathland farm early morning on Wednesday June 21.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A quadbike similar to the one pictured above has been stolen from a farm in Goathland.A quadbike similar to the one pictured above has been stolen from a farm in Goathland.
A quadbike similar to the one pictured above has been stolen from a farm in Goathland.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-21062023-0071 when passing on information.

Following this theft, North Yorkshire Police have issued urgent warning to all owners as quadbikes in the Yorkshire coast area are targeted.

Officers say they are working hard with neighbouring forces to keep thieves out and running daily proactive patrols to deter thefts and catch criminals, but there are steps owners can take to keep their vehicles safe.

They say when you’re not using your quad, remove the keys and store them well away from the vehicle.

Keep your quad bike out of sight and use devices such as steering locks, ball hitch or frame locks and wheel clamps that are bolted to the ground.

Ensure that the building it's stored in is closed and padlocked.

Use trackers and immobilisers, as not only is this a deterrent but can also increase the chance of police recovering the stolen vehicle and identifying who to return it to.

Review your security and consider CCTV, this also works as a deterrent and great for overall security.

Take a note of serial numbers and photograph your vehicles. Capture any unique identifying features.

