'Quishing' scam at North York Moors National Park car park: police issue warning to motorists

North Yorkshire Police have received reports of scam QR code stickers being put on the North York Moors National Park car park signs, namely the ones in green linked to the PayByPhone app.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These scam QR code stickers are stuck on-top of the original QR code which someone would normally scan with a phone camera to access a website.

From here, the motorist would input some information and payment details to pay for parking in the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alarmingly, these scam QR code stickers (pictured here) lead people to a website that looks very similar to the original with a very similar web address making it hard to spot as a scam website.

North Yorkshire Police have received report of scam QR code stickers being put on the North York Moors National Park car park signs.

This type of scam is also known as Quishing – a merger of the words QR and phishing.

PCSO Luke Aaron of Whitby police said: “It carries the risk of victims who scan the QR code parting with key personal and financial information into a fake website.

"Furthermore, accessing a malicious website could lead to the downloading of malware on phones (such as key-loggers that track what you type, and remote-access apps that can control your device).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge those using any car parks within the North York Moors, Ryedale and Whitby areas to check for scam QR code stickers on parking signs before proceeding with scanning with your phone camera: running your hand over the surface of the sign may help detect the presence of a scam QR code sticker.

“This is good practise in general wherever one intends to scan a QR code, whether it be in museums, car parks, or on any sign that contains a physical QR code.

"Scam QR code leaflets/cards have even been known to be left in remote locations, such as on country footpaths.

“People can be naturally curious to scan them, however malicious QR codes can be anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This simple practise could go some way to safeguarding yourself and others from - sometimes significant - financial loss and/or loss of identity.

“We advise people not to scan the scam QR codes to check even out of curiosity as there could be a risk of malicious software being downloaded automatically upon scanning.”

Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Whitby and Ryedale have been made aware for consideration while on patrols, as have the North Yorks Moors National Park car parking team.

Those who may have accessed a malicious website via a QR code are encouraged to consider the security and integrity of their devices immediately, and check for any unusual activity on bank accounts.

Visit https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk for more.

From more advice or you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling ACTION FRAUD on 0300 123 2040.