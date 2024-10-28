"Really reassuring" figures show that antisocial behaviour has decreased across Humberside Police area

Recently released figures have shown that this year to date there has been a significant decrease in reports of antisocial behaviour, across the Humberside Police force area- including Bridlington.

When compared to the same period last year, reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) on the Southbank have reduced by 8.4% whilst the Northbank has seen a 9.3% reduction. Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall commented on the data saying: “This is really reassuring and helps to confirm that the proactive plans that we have put in place to tackle this type of offending are working well. “ASB is an issue that can have a monumental impact on our communities, with victims commonly reporting that they feel intimidated, threatened and distressed by the offences. “It is a priority for us and our teams, across the force, to work relentlessly both to bring offenders to justice and to educate our communities about the risks and impact that being involved in offences of this nature can have. “This year we have run a number of proactive operations to target offenders and help keep our communities safe from ASB. “Throughout the summer months we ran Operation Coastline, which involved officers carrying out additional high-visibility patrols across our popular coastal and market towns, in the months where they see the highest influx of tourists. “The Op Coastline teams became very much a part of the community, engaging with residents, workers and visitors and providing a clear deterrent to those looking to exploit the tourist hotspots for their own criminal gain. “It also meant that they were there and readily available to respond to any emerging issues or reports of antisocial behaviour, nipping it in the bud quickly to prevent it having an impact of those looking to enjoy the wonder and joy that these towns offer. “Alongside the additional patrols, throughout Op Coastline we also ran a number of initiatives to protect these areas from other types of antisocial behaviour and crime. “From giving safety advice around open swimming, to tackling those committing road traffic offences, to carrying out warrants to disrupt the drug trade and the associated criminality that often comes with it – our teams were certainly busy. “As a force, we are aware of concerns raised in the media recently about people using motorbikes dangerously and antisocially. Our Op Yellowfin teams remain active and committed to taking action against anyone found to be doing so, putting them before the courts and seizing the bikes. “This year we have also launched Op Yokohama, a team of highly skilled officers with brand new specialist bikes which can be used to pursue offenders, both on and off road to ensure a prompt arrest. This has already seen some brilliant successes, with numerous stolen bikes seized and riders dealt with accordingly. “These initiatives have undoubtedly helped our proactive approach to antisocial behaviour, which sits alongside our day-to-day policing and the commitment of our Neighbourhood Policing Teams. “Our local teams know their areas well and use carefully thought-out on-the-beat patrol plans to ensure that they are in the right places at the right time to tackle offending. “They also regularly carry out HumberTalking surveys, knocking on doors and asking those who live and work locally about any issues or concerns. “The information that we receive as a result of these surveys then directly influences what we are prioritising at any given time and where we focus our resources, so it is really essential that people continue chatting to us and making us aware of any information about crime or emerging issues. “We will continue to take action against anyone found to be causing harm to our communities through antisocial behaviour. It is not funny, it is not a joke and we will always take it incredibly seriously. “If you are involved in this type of criminality, expect a visit from a police officer very soon.” Anyone with information about crime or antisocial behaviour is asked to call the non-emergency 101 line or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If there is a crime in progress or it is an emergency always dial 999.