Red Ford Ka stolen from Scalby area of Scarborough as police urge residents to 'keep an eye out'

North Yorkshire Police are urging Scarborough residents to keep an eye out for a stolen red Ford Ka from the Scalby area.

Police are urging people to keep an eye out for a red Ford Ka - reg-number YK65 LLD - that was stolen from South Street at Scalby, near Scarborough, at around 5.45am on Saturday, Decmeber 30.

If you see the stolen vehicle or know where it is, email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Myers.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.