Red Kite with gunshot wounds suffers fatal injuries in Ryedale
A Red Kite, suffering with gunshot wounds, was found by a local farmer at 9.30pm on Monday June 26 in Westerdale, in Esk Valley.
Sadly, despite being taken to a vet it did not survive its injuries.
This incident follows another recent shooting of a Red Kite in this area on Tuesday June 13, and officers also received information that there may be a third injured Red Kite, photographed by walkers on Friday June 23, on the opposite side of the valley.
North Yorkshire Police believe that these incidents are linked.
This disturbing criminal behaviour and persecution of innocent birds of prey will not be tolerated and must cease immediately.
If you have information that could assist the investigation, email Jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference 12230107850 when passing on information.