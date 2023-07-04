News you can trust since 1882
Red Kite with gunshot wounds suffers fatal injuries in Ryedale

North Yorkshire Police's Rural Task Force is appealing for witnesses and information about another shooting of a Red Kite on the North York Moors near Westerdale.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

A Red Kite, suffering with gunshot wounds, was found by a local farmer at 9.30pm on Monday June 26 in Westerdale, in Esk Valley.

Sadly, despite being taken to a vet it did not survive its injuries.

This incident follows another recent shooting of a Red Kite in this area on Tuesday June 13, and officers also received information that there may be a third injured Red Kite, photographed by walkers on Friday June 23, on the opposite side of the valley.

A Red Kite, which was discovered with gunshot wounds, has sadly lost its life.A Red Kite, which was discovered with gunshot wounds, has sadly lost its life.
North Yorkshire Police believe that these incidents are linked.

This disturbing criminal behaviour and persecution of innocent birds of prey will not be tolerated and must cease immediately.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, email Jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference 12230107850 when passing on information.

