A Red Kite, suffering with gunshot wounds, was found by a local farmer at 9.30pm on Monday June 26 in Westerdale, in Esk Valley.

Sadly, despite being taken to a vet it did not survive its injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This incident follows another recent shooting of a Red Kite in this area on Tuesday June 13, and officers also received information that there may be a third injured Red Kite, photographed by walkers on Friday June 23, on the opposite side of the valley.

A Red Kite, which was discovered with gunshot wounds, has sadly lost its life.

North Yorkshire Police believe that these incidents are linked.

This disturbing criminal behaviour and persecution of innocent birds of prey will not be tolerated and must cease immediately.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, email Jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.