Renewed appeal following 'shocking' arson in Green Lane area of Whitby

Police are renewing an appeal for information in relation to an incident of arson attack which destroyed a barn in the Green Lane area of Whitby.

At about 7pm on the evening of Sunday March 23, the barn suffered a blaze which, at the time, was storing in the region of 300 bales of straw.

The barn and immediate vicinity also had farming machinery and a dog kennel area, which were also destroyed, causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage and loss to the owner.

PC Jonathan Formstone of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The community of Whitby can pride itself on how tight-knit a community it is, and how they all pull together in times of need.

The fire at the barn in the Green Lane area of Whitby. Image: Robin Hood's Bay Fire Station

"This was absolutely evident on the night, with many people attending to lend a hand.

"We are now calling on the Whitby community to continue and extend that courtesy, by providing information to identify those responsible.

"In my ten years of serving the public of Whitby, never have I encountered such a tragic loss to property as these circumstances.

"The ongoing impact such an incident has on the owners and the local community is immeasurable.

"We really need people to come forward with information, in confidence, no matter how small it may be.

"This destructive act will not be tolerated, and the fear instilled into local communities through such shocking behaviour must be addressed.

"I would like to thank the members of the public that have come forward so far but would urge anyone else with further information to please get in contact."

Please call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and quote reference number 12250051578 or contact the officer in case directly via email [email protected] with any information.