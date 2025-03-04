Renewed appeal for information after pensioner died following collision in Filey

By Louise French
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:52 BST
Police in Filey are appealing for witnesses following the collisionPolice in Filey are appealing for witnesses following the collision
Police in Filey are appealing for witnesses following the collision
Police in Filey have renewed their appeal for witnesses and motorists to come forward after a woman in her 80s died following a collision.

It happened on Station Road at around 9am on Friday February 28 when the woman was hit by a van.

A number of people stopped at the scene to help and a number of vehicles slowed down as they passed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing to the following people to come forward:

- Those who stopped at the scene to help

- Those who slowed down to pass the incident

- Anyone who witnessed the collision – either pedestrians or motorists

- Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision.

- Anyone with dashcam footage of a woman walking along Station Road wearing a red coat and using a walking frame

The woman was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.

Quote reference number 12250037457 when passing on information.

The driver of the van was arrested and has been released under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice