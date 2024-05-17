Renewed appeal to locate Sarah West - three years after she went missing from Scarborough
Sarah West left her home address on Stepney Road, Scarborough on the morning of Sunday April 25 2021.
She was last seen at around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay.
She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.
Despite extensive searches at the time, and ongoing enquiries since, Sarah is still missing.
She will now be 49 years old, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and may be wearing glasses.
When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210105681.