Renewed police appeal over Ebor Gardens ‘assault and robbery’
Investigations are underway after it was reported a man was approached by a group and allegedly assaulted before it is believed he was subsequently robbed.
The group reportedly then fled the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries so far, a man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage that may assist with ongoing enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number quoting log 452 of 3 June.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”