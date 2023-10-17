Reports of man following young people in Filey as police issue update
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re aware of reports that a man has followed young people in Filey.
"We’ve spoken to the young people involved, and enquiries are ongoing. Local officers have been patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community.
"We’d ask that people to continue to be vigilant, and report anything suspicious to the police via 101.”
In a text sent to parents and cares of pupils, Filey School said: “Dear parent/carer, we have had several reports in school of an adult male following young people in Filey in the evening.
“Police are aware, please be vigilant and report any concerns to 101 or in an emergency 999.”
North Yorkshire Police’s reference number for this incident is 12230194830.