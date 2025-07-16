Reports of teenager making violent threats in Scarborough cause police to launch appeal

The incident occurred near Bed Warehouse in Scarborough on Friday July 11.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an incident involving a teenage boy reportedly making violent threats.

The incident occurred near to the Bed Warehouse, William Street Coach Park, in Scarborough between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday July 11.

A police spokesperson said: “A teenage boy is reported to have made violent threats towards a man aged in his 50s. It is alleged the suspect has repeatedly asked the victim for money before putting a fist towards the victim in a threatening manner.

“No injuries were caused, but the victim feared for his safety and believed he would have been subjected to violence had he not walked away from the scene.

“We’re appealing for witnesses and any information about the suspect.

“He is described as white, around 15 or 16 years old, over 6ft tall, thin build, and short blond hair. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, and he was carrying a black rucksack.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Zoe Todd, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference number 12250128005 when passing on information.”