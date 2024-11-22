Ring doorbell camera stolen from house on Esplanade Road, Scarborough
The theft happened at 3.23am on Friday October 18 on Esplanade Road.
The suspects approached a house and removed a Ring doorbell camera which was secured to the external wall.
Officers are asking anyone who recognises the men pictured on the CCTV images to contact them, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] with any information, alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kyle Morrison, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240190245 when passing on information.