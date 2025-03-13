Ringleader of drugs gang that flooded Scarborough with heroin and cocaine sentenced

Riccardo Nathaniel Donalds

The ringleader of a country lines drugs gang who failed to appear for sentencing in November has been sentenced at York Crown Court.

Riccardo Nathaniel Donalds, 36, of Oscott Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to seven years and one month at York Crown Court on Wednesday March 12.

He failed to appear for sentencing back in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The remainder of the group, county lines drug dealers from the West Midlands - operating under the name ‘Ghost’ – were sentenced at York Crown Court on November 5 for flooding Scarborough with heroin and crack cocaine between August 2017 and January 2018.

Top row (L-R) - Christina Stelious Xiourroupas, Javough Denmar Ennis, Neil Kenneth Gordon. Bottom row (L-R) - Patrick King, Daniel Keith Ellis, Theo John Waldron

Christina Stelious Xiourroupas, 35, of Old Grange Road, Birmingham, got three and a half years’ imprisonment.

Javough Denmar Ennis,, 27, currently of HMP Leicester, got two years’ imprisonment.

Neil Kenneth Gordon,, 22, of Sandstone Road, Eastfield, Scarborough, got two and a half years’ imprisonment.

A further three members were sentenced at York Crown Court on October 17:

Patrick King, 38, of Osler Street, Birmingham, got four and a half years’ imprisonment.

Daniel Keith Ellis, 30, of Oscott Road, Birmingham, got three and a half years’ imprisonment.

Theo John Waldron,, 29, of Longwestgate, Scarborough, got a 15-month suspended sentence as he was already in prison.

They came to the attention of Scarborough Police during the early hours of 16 January 2018 when a vehicle driven by King was stopped in Scarborough.

Donalds, Ennis and Ellis were inside and weapons, mobile phones and digital scales with traces of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered from the vehicle.

On 25 January 2018, Waldron was arrested in possession of heroin with intent to supply. His phone was seized and examined which showed links to the ‘Ghost’ group.

What followed was a complex investigation into the group and their activities that, eventually, linked in Neil Gordon. He was aged 16 at the time and was taking direction from Donalds and the others to supply to local Class A users in Scarborough.

Mobile phone analysis, call data analysis and ANPR evidence, showed the group were working together - with Donalds at the helm - to sell heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough using several deal lines.

Financial investigations showed thousands of pounds passing through the bank accounts of Donalds and Xiourroupas, who was Donalds’ partner at the time.

CCTV also captured other group members paying money into Donalds’ bank account in Scarborough, while Donalds waited to withdraw the cash in the West Midlands.

All were subsequently charged in January 2023 with conspiring together to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough.

All pleaded guilty at various stages with Donalds, Xiourroupas and Ellis pleading on the day of their trial in September 2023.

King failed to appear at court, and it took several months for him to be apprehended which caused a further delay in bringing the case to a conclusion.

King was the only one who did not admit his crimes. He was found guilty by jury on 3 October 2024 following a four-day trial.

Gordon was arrested in March 2023 following a separate investigation where phone evidence showed he was supplying cocaine and cannabis.

When he was arrested a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and cash were recovered from Gordon’s address. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Gordon was also sentenced for the separate offences of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between September 2022 and March 2023 and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis from March 2023.

Waldron had already been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment following his arrest in January 2018 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Speaking in November, Detective Constable Darrel Temple from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said:

“Referring to their own county lines drugs conspiracy as ‘Ghost’, the group thought they could operate with impunity between the West Midlands and Scarborough.

“Unfortunately for them, North Yorkshire Police ‘ain’t afraid of no ghost’ or any other drug dealers for that matter, and we set about a complex investigation to dismantle the gang.

“It has taken the best part of six years to secure justice against the offenders. This effort shows our determination to rid our community of the harms caused by drug-related crime.”