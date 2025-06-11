RNLI team's thanks after R7 Porsche Owners Club donation
The club handed over £1,600 to the lifeboat crew following the recent Porsches on the Prom event, which saw the supercars on show at the Spa and along the seafront.
A spokesperson said: “Porsches of all classes and ages came from all over Yorkshire to show their cars at Porsches on the Promenade event, a now annual event for the club.
"This year the club raised a staggering £1,600 to purchase a full set of sea going safety gear for a crew member, bringing the number of crew kitted out with due to their donations to three full sets. Thank you for your continued support.
"We look forward to welcoming you back next year.”