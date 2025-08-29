ROAD CLOSED: A165 closed northbound near Muston
North Yorkshire Police is currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A165 at the junction of the A1039 (King Hill) at Muston.
The northbound carriageway of the A165 has been closed from the roundabout meaning that if you are travelling towards Scarborough from the south, you will need to divert through Filey.
The southbound carriageway is unaffected by the closure.
The junction at Muston is also currently closed.
