ROAD CLOSED: A64 closed at Malton following serious collision
Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64 at Malton
The eastbound carriageway its currently closed, with diversions in place through Old Malton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The road is expected to remain closed for some time.
“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible while emergency services work at the scene.
“Thank you for your understanding. Further updates will follow.”
