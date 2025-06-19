ROAD CLOSED: A64 closed at Malton following serious collision

By Louise French
Published 19th Jun 2025, 07:53 BST
The A64 Eastbound has been closed at Malton to allow emergency services to deal with a serious collisionplaceholder image
Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64 at Malton

The eastbound carriageway its currently closed, with diversions in place through Old Malton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible while emergency services work at the scene.

“Thank you for your understanding. Further updates will follow.”

For the latest visit: https://www.facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice

