Road closures in place due to ongoing police incident at Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
A large number of emergency service personnel are at Pavilion Terrace
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene of an incident at Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough.

An ambulance and ambulance car have attended the scene and a number of police vehicles, including the operational support unit are also on site.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report this morning (16 July) at 6.45am about an incident in a flat at Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough.

“This is currently ongoing and officers are at the scene.

“Road closures are currently in place at Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace, and we request that people please avoid this area.”

