ROAD REOPENED: Appeal for information following serious collision on A171 Whitby to Guisborough Road

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision that occurred on the A171 Guisborough Road.
By Louise French
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:08 GMT
The road was closed to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident
The road was closed to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident

It happened at around 5.20am this morning (Wednesday, February 28) between the Ugthorpe and Egton road junctions, and involved a blue Skoda Octavia and a white BMW X1.

The Skoda was believed to be travelling from Whitby to Guisborough, and the BMW is believed to have been travelling from Guisborough to Whitby.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has any dash-cam footage that may have captured something, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white van that was seen in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240036171 when providing any information.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond and was reopened at 12.30pm.