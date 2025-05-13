Roads closed and cordon in place after WWII bomb found in Ryedale property
A 100m safety cordon has been placed around an address on Main Street, Flaxton, near Malton, following the discovery of suspected WW2 bomb in an outbuilding undergoing renovation.
It was reported to the police at 11.13am on Tuesday (May 13).
Nearby roads have been temporarily closed, including York Lane, Bull Moor Lane, Rice Lane, Scotsman Road and Lords Moor Lane.
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is due to attend to make the device safe.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The local village hall has been opened for affected residents.”
“We will confirm when the incident has concluded and the routes have reopened.”