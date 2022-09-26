Rock thrown through window of Scarborough home as police launch appeal

The incident happened at 1.30am on Friday September 23 to a home on Castle Road, Scarborough.

The incident has caused damage and officers are now appealing to residents and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them if they saw anything suspicious.

They are asking if any of the residents in the Castle Road, Bedford Street and Sussex Street area may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of any suspicious activity or saw anyone running away from the area.

A rock has been thrown through a window of a Scarborough home as police launch appeal.

If you have footage or information that may help the police with their investigation, email PC Jessica Roebuck - [email protected]

Alternatively, you can dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to her.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.