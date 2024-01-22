Rolex watch and safe handed into Eastfield Police Station - could they be yours?
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to Scarborough residents after two unusual items were handed in to Eastfield Police Station.
One is a distinctive high-value Rolex watch, found in Staxton village. Reference 12240011019.
The other is a small safe, which is locked with a PIN. It sounds like there are some items inside. Reference 12240010253.
If either might belong to you, pop in to see us or call 101.
You'll need to provide proof of ownership.