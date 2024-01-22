News you can trust since 1882
Rolex watch and safe handed into Eastfield Police Station - could they be yours?

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to Scarborough residents after two unusual items were handed in to Eastfield Police Station.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to Scarborough residents after two unusual items were handed in to Eastfield Police Station.

One is a distinctive high-value Rolex watch, found in Staxton village. Reference 12240011019.

The other is a small safe, which is locked with a PIN. It sounds like there are some items inside. Reference 12240010253.

If either might belong to you, pop in to see us or call 101.

You'll need to provide proof of ownership.