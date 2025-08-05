A member of the public made the upsetting discovery on a quiet stretch of beach off Holmpton Road at Hollym. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog’s body was found buried in suspicious circumstances on a beach in East Yorkshire.

A member of the public made the upsetting discovery on a quiet stretch of beach off Holmpton Road at Hollym on Tuesday, July 29 after noticing the dog’s paws sticking out of the sand.

Concerned by what he had found, he contacted the RSPCA.

Animal Rescue Officer Emily Lomas went to the area the following morning to retrieve the dog’s body, which was bloated and already decomposing.

The medium to large wired-haired type dog, who was dark grey, had been wrapped in black fabric and was microchipped, although the details hadn’t been registered.

Some fur loss was also evident. There were no obvious signs of injury and it wasn’t possible to determine the sex of the dog because of the level of decay.

Emily said: “We think the dog had been there for at least three days based on its condition. It was obviously a very upsetting find for the member of the public and we’d like to thank them for their concern.

“We’re keen to find out how and why this dog came to be left in circumstances like this. It’s quite a remote stretch of beach, but we’d appeal to anyone who was in this area in the days prior to the dog being found and saw anything that might be of help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01591144.