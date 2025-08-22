RSPCA appeal for information about body of “Rottweiler-type” dog in East Yorkshire

The dog's body was found wrapped in a pink blanket. Image: RSPCA

RSPCA officers are appealing for information after the body of a dog was discovered at the side of a country road in East Yorkshire.

They want to find out anything they can about the large, black pet dumped alongside the Out Newton Road near Skeffling, a village about 20 miles from Hull.

Investigators have not been able to establish the dog’s breed, sex or cause of death after it lay at the site in warm weather for at least six days.

However, they say it resembles a Rottweiler and there were signs of froth around its mouth - potentially indicating poisoning.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Lucy Featherstone said it is unclear whether the dog had died as a result of foul play or from natural causes.

It had an untagged black leather collar but no microchip, and had been wrapped in a pink blanket with a white one nearby, at the gate into a farmer’s field.

The charity was called to the site on the afternoon of August 13 but the sad bundle had been seen there at least six days previously.

Lucy said: “This poor dog looked to be in good condition and had no injuries we could see, so it may have died of natural causes - but we can’t be sure.

“It’s a large dog and it may be that the owner believed cremation or burial was too expensive, just panicked and dumped it by the side of the road.

“I can understand why people might feel they have no other option but to do this but it’s not the right thing to do.

“It’s unusual because people see animals as cherished family pets and you don’t often see them ending up like this.”

She added: “It’s so sad to see someone’s pet end up like this and anyone could have come across it there at the side of the road - including children.

“We’d like to know anything at all which might help explain how this poor dog ended up on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.

“Does anyone recognise the dog as missing from the description we have given, or maybe they recognise those blankets? Either way, please get in touch.”

The incident comes amid the RSPCA's 'Summer Cruelty Appeal’ , highlighting the surge in neglect and mistreatment of animals during the warmer months.

Latest RSPCA data for England and Wales highlights the level of cruelty taking place in summer - with reports for the June quarter of 2024, a third higher than in 2023.

The rise meant the charity took an average of 374 reports of cruelty against animals every day during June, July and August 2024 - one call every two minutes the line was open.

Anyone with information on the Skeffling inquiry is urged to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01604657.