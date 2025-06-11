The task force officers have been visiting farms across the East Riding.

The task force officers have been visiting farms across the East Riding – forensic marking agricultural equipment and vehicles to prevent rural crime.

A spokesperson said: “Forensic marking is a vital tool to fight criminality.

“In the unfortunate event this marked equipment is stolen, it now can be easily identifiable with owners quickly traced and offenders arrested.”

The officers have also been proactive as they look to tackle illegal metal detecting across the region.

The spokesperson added: “We patrol rural areas day and night to catch offenders and reassure the rural community.”

The task force team is also taking part in Operation Coastline.

To help keep communities safe, local neighbourhood policing teams, the task force, and the community safety unit are conducting high visibility patrols.

The force’s police unit is also actively patrolling key routes, using both marked and unmarked vehicles, to tackle and deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

Superintendent Gary Foster, Neighbourhood Policing and Partnerships, said: “We have implemented Op Coastline across the Humberside area to ensure our coastal and market towns remain safe from criminality that may be travelling into, and across, our force area during this warmer season.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYN to find out more about police operations in this area and latest crime reports.