Rural Task Force team takes action on illegal fishing
The annual closed season runs between Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, June 15 (inclusive).
A police spokesperson said: “Pro-active patrols are aimed at those that choose to ignore the national closed season Bylaw and continue fishing when not permitted – often committing Theft Act offences of Fishing Without Permission.
“We cannot overstate the importance of reassuring the law abiding fishing and rural communities that we are always working in partnership with Environment Agency Angling Trust protect our valuable waterways by actively targeting illegal fishing and fish theft.”
