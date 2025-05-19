Rural Task Force team takes action on illegal fishing

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 19th May 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 08:55 BST
The Rural Task Force team has supported Fishery Enforcement officers.placeholder image
Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force team have been conducting joint patrols with Fishery Enforcement officers from Environment Agency, enforcing the coarse fishing closed season on the area’s rivers.

The annual closed season runs between Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, June 15 (inclusive).

A police spokesperson said: “Pro-active patrols are aimed at those that choose to ignore the national closed season Bylaw and continue fishing when not permitted – often committing Theft Act offences of Fishing Without Permission.

“We cannot overstate the importance of reassuring the law abiding fishing and rural communities that we are always working in partnership with Environment Agency Angling Trust protect our valuable waterways by actively targeting illegal fishing and fish theft.”

