Clockwise from left: defendant Graham Moore, 38, who was jailed; and the two axes seized by the police.

A Kirkbymoorside man who carried out an unprovoked axe attack on his neighbour has been jailed for four years.

Graham Moore, of Yeomans Court, pleaded guilty last month to Section 18 wounding with intent, and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon – the two axes used in the attack on the 19-year-old victim.

The 38-year-old was sentenced at York Crown Court today (October 9).

The incident happened at around 8.30am on April 26 this year, when the victim was alone inside his home address.

The court heard how Moore, armed with two axes and saying no words, burst into the house “like a maniac” and repeatedly struck the victim about his head and body with the weapons.

Moore then chased the victim up the stairs of the house and landed further axe blows on him.

The victim escaped potentially fatal wounds by locking himself in the bathroom and was able to shout for help through the window.

The victim sustained wounds to his right forearm, left elbow, a V-shaped cut to his upper back, and to his head.

While paramedics were alerted to the scene to treat the victim and take him to hospital, Moore left in his Fiat Panda car.

He was arrested just after 11am by officers near Monks Cross shopping centre in York.

They recovered the two axes from the vehicle for forensic examination.

In custody, Moore refused to make any comment during the police interviews.

Police Staff Investigator Paul Thompson, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “This was an horrendous incident which left the normally quiet market town and civil parish of Kirkbymoorside shaken.

“An incident which, in my view, could so easily have resulted in fatal wounds.

“Given Moore’s refusal to comment in interview, we can only speculate as to the reason why a, seemingly, quiet and law abiding 38-year-old man, with no previous convictions, would suddenly leave his house at 8.30am on a Saturday, armed with two axes, forcing his way into his neighbour’s house and commit such a vicious attack.

“An incident in which the victim thought he was going to die that terrifying morning.

“Whatever the reason, and we may never know, there is no excuse whatsoever for this behaviour.

“To his credit, the suspect pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity thereby enabling the victim not to have to suffer the trauma of reliving his ordeal in the witness box.

“With the continued help of his family and friends, the victim is making a good recovery and thankfully can readjust to life and regain some of his confidence.

“Fortunately, incidents of this severity do not happen too often in North Yorkshire.”

PSI Thompson successfully applied for a restraining order against Moore to protect and reassure victim.

He said: “The victim has been deeply traumatised by this random attack in his home and is fearful of any repeat behaviour when Moore is released from prison.

“Given the sheer ferocity of the attack, and for the victim’s safety and mental well-being, the restraining order will remain in place indefinitely.”