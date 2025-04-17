Scarborough altercation involving two men casues North Yorkshire Police appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for futher information regarding an altercation that occured in Scarborough on Monday, April 16.

At 6.30pm, an altercation occurred involving two men at the junction of North Marine Road and Castle Road in Scarborough.

Officers attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article. Another man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a class B drug.

Both were later released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV of this incident to come forward.

Those with further information can email [email protected] or can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Amanda Hizzett. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12250066230 when passing information on.

