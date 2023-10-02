Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that one old chair within the premises had been set alight deliberately.

Firefighters used water from a hose reel and knapsack sprayers to put it out.

The incident happened at 6.34pm on Sunday October 1.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict building in Scalby, Scarborough.

Earlier in the day, a fire crew from Scarborough assisted the ambulance service with a 43-year-old man who fell off a set of ladders in Scarborough, from the main roof of a domestic property onto a single story roof extension.

He suffered a possible fractured leg and dislocated ankle.

Crews assisted with removing him from the roof into the ambulance.