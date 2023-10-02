News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough and Robin Hood's Bay fire crews called to derelict building blaze and man who fell off ladder

Fire crews from Scarborough and Robin Hood’s Bay were called following reports of smoke coming from a derelict building in Scalby’s Field Lane – and youths seen running away.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that one old chair within the premises had been set alight deliberately.

Firefighters used water from a hose reel and knapsack sprayers to put it out.

The incident happened at 6.34pm on Sunday October 1.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict building in Scalby, Scarborough.
Earlier in the day, a fire crew from Scarborough assisted the ambulance service with a 43-year-old man who fell off a set of ladders in Scarborough, from the main roof of a domestic property onto a single story roof extension.

He suffered a possible fractured leg and dislocated ankle.

Crews assisted with removing him from the roof into the ambulance.

The incident happened on Trafalgar Road at 1.24pm.