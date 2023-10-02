Scarborough and Robin Hood's Bay fire crews called to derelict building blaze and man who fell off ladder
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that one old chair within the premises had been set alight deliberately.
Firefighters used water from a hose reel and knapsack sprayers to put it out.
The incident happened at 6.34pm on Sunday October 1.
Earlier in the day, a fire crew from Scarborough assisted the ambulance service with a 43-year-old man who fell off a set of ladders in Scarborough, from the main roof of a domestic property onto a single story roof extension.
He suffered a possible fractured leg and dislocated ankle.
Crews assisted with removing him from the roof into the ambulance.
The incident happened on Trafalgar Road at 1.24pm.