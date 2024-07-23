Scarborough and Whitby residents and businesses urged to register their CCTV to support police investigations
From this week, anyone with a CCTV system in North Yorkshire and York can share their details with the police.
Registering your system will allow you to send evidential video footage to North Yorkshire Police’s investigating officers via a simple web link.
This will be particularly important for retailers and other businesses.
Not only will your security cameras deter criminals in the first place, it will now be easier to submit footage to the police to help catch criminals and stop them offending again.
Investigators will also be able to pinpoint which of your cameras may have evidential footage, saving everyone’s time.
Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “More and more homes and businesses are protected by CCTV systems, and the footage they provide is a vital tool to help us identify suspects.
"Registering your security cameras will streamline the process of sending us that footage, meaning you can spend less time downloading data and we can spend more time catching criminals.
“The new system will be particularly effective when it comes to retail crime investigations.
"Shoplifting causes significant harm – a crime against a business is a crime that affects people’s livelihoods, staff wellbeing and community spirit.
"The more cameras that are registered on our system, the more efficient and effective our investigations can be, so please visit our website and follow the instructions there.”
To register your system with North Yorkshire Police, visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/digitalevidence