Scarborough Anti-Theft Group receives national award for community safety efforts

Scarborough Anti Theft Group has once again received national accreditation for its services to Scarborough.

The accreditation is part of the Safer Business Award scheme, which recognises outstanding efforts in crime prevention and community safety.

The group, which has been active for over 20 years, and now boasts more than 75 members, has played a key role in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour across the town.

The Safer Business Award recognises the group’s efforts to make Scarborough a safer place to work and shop.

Working in close partnership with North Yorkshire Police and the borough’s CCTV network, the group uses a digital radio system that enables real-time communication about the movements and whereabouts of potential troublemakers.

This effective coordination helps prevent theft and anti-social incidents before they escalate.

Chris Golder, Anti-Theft Co-ordinator, said: “The Safer Business Award is a reflection of hard work between the Anti Theft Group, CCTV and North Yorkshire Police who combat both Anti Social Behaviour and Theft.”