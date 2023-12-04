News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Anti-Theft Group relaunches Christmas campaign with North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police together with the community impact team based at the Town Hall have launched the multi-agency Operation Carol within Scarborough Town Centre which is aimed at targeting shoplifters in town.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
The launch of Scarborough Anti-Theft Group Operation Carol led by Janet Jefferson and Chris Golder.

Running throughout December, Operation Carol will see officers and PCSOs from the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team working closely with retailers and community partners to enhance safety and security in the busy shopping areas.

The aims of the operation are to make the town centre a hostile environment for shop lifters and to ensure that visitors and tourists feel safe when they visit.

Chris Golder, Scarborough Anti-Theft Group Co- Ordinator, said: “We want to disrupt the activity of known criminals and will be using stop search powers as and when appropriate which will allow us to target persistent offenders and deal positively with all theft offences.”

Officers will be out and about in both high visibility patrols as well as in plain clothes in town.