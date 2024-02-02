Scarborough Anti Theft Group reveal 59 reports of theft over Christmas resulting in one exclusion from town

Throughout December 2023 into the New Year, Operation Carol was the focus of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) for the town centre and Seamer Road Retail Park.

Police used a mixture of uniformed officers and plain clothed officers to work with retailers to deter theft, identify suspects and target thieves in the combat against retail crime making Scarborough a safer place to shop and visit over the festive period.

Although the operation was run by the NPT, extra patrols by the Expedite Crime Team and the Response teams played a fundamental part in the apprehension of offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been 59 reports of theft to the police during this period of which 23% are still under investigation, 39% have had positive outcomes, which have included suspects being imprisoned, requirements of unpaid work, rehabilitation requirements, an exclusion from Scarborough and a total of £1489.29 in compensation being paid out to victims.

Of the 38% of negative outcomes, more than half of the retailers who reported a theft, didn’t return the Retail Crime Pack to allow an investigation. The return of stolen property was also a factor in retailers deciding not to support a prosecution.

Sergeant Jamie Lord from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said “Operation Carol has produced some brilliant results over the past couple of years. As part of the work, we have been doing with the Anti-Theft Group, we have been promoting the reporting of theft, to allow us to identify our vulnerable locations and to deploy staff to patrol to deter further offences.

"I would like to thank the retailers and Anti-Theft group for their ongoing support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad