45 traffic offence reports were issued in the Scarborough area in June

The focus this month was on Seat Belt Offences with a total 28 offences being witnessed and those involved being reported.

The punishment for not wearing a seatbelt is a £100 fine. Those caught not wearing their seatbelt for the first time are eligible for a ‘Your Belt Your Life’ (YBYL) online interactive educational course.

A summary of some other offences include:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Tinted Window – 02/06/2022 at 16:50hrs – A170, Ruston - Window found to allow only 17.2% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.

• Tinted Windows – 05/06/2022 at 13:25hrs – Dunslow Road, Eastfield - Window found to allow only 44% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.

• Speeding - 21/06/2022 at 09:45hrs – B1261, Crossgates – 50mph in a 40mph limit.

• Careless Driving – 22/06/2022 at 22:40hrs – Filey Country Car Park – Driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and issued an S.59 Warning (Anti-Social Driving).

• Motorcycle Fails to Stop – 24/06/2022 at 19:12hrs – West Ayton – Enquiries ongoing to identify the driver.

• No Business Insurance – 24/06/2022 at 23:45hrs – Muston Road, Filey - A delivery driver was stopped and found to be without the appropriate insurance.

• Speeding - 26/06/2022 at 21:35hrs – A170, Wykeham – 54mph in a 40mph limit.

• Five incident of using a Mobile Phone whilst driving at different locations. This offence carries a punishment of £200 fine and 6 points.

• Four Vehicle Registration offences at difference locations.