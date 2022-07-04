Scarborough area police issue 45 traffic offence reports in June

45 Traffic Offence Reports issued by the Eastfield, Scarborough Rural & Filey Safer Neighbourhood Team during June.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:49 pm
45 traffic offence reports were issued in the Scarborough area in June
45 traffic offence reports were issued in the Scarborough area in June

The focus this month was on Seat Belt Offences with a total 28 offences being witnessed and those involved being reported.

The punishment for not wearing a seatbelt is a £100 fine. Those caught not wearing their seatbelt for the first time are eligible for a ‘Your Belt Your Life’ (YBYL) online interactive educational course.

A summary of some other offences include:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

• Tinted Window – 02/06/2022 at 16:50hrs – A170, Ruston - Window found to allow only 17.2% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.

• Tinted Windows – 05/06/2022 at 13:25hrs – Dunslow Road, Eastfield - Window found to allow only 44% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.

• Speeding - 21/06/2022 at 09:45hrs – B1261, Crossgates – 50mph in a 40mph limit.

• Careless Driving – 22/06/2022 at 22:40hrs – Filey Country Car Park – Driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and issued an S.59 Warning (Anti-Social Driving).

• Motorcycle Fails to Stop – 24/06/2022 at 19:12hrs – West Ayton – Enquiries ongoing to identify the driver.

• No Business Insurance – 24/06/2022 at 23:45hrs – Muston Road, Filey - A delivery driver was stopped and found to be without the appropriate insurance.

• Speeding - 26/06/2022 at 21:35hrs – A170, Wykeham – 54mph in a 40mph limit.

• Five incident of using a Mobile Phone whilst driving at different locations. This offence carries a punishment of £200 fine and 6 points.

• Four Vehicle Registration offences at difference locations.

A statement on the Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: "Rest assured that road safety activity continues into July. Speed Enforcement in Burniston on 02/07/2022 at 22:17hrs captured a motorcyclist travelling at 57mph in a 30mph limit. A court summons will be raised for this offence."