The focus this month was on Seat Belt Offences with a total 28 offences being witnessed and those involved being reported.
The punishment for not wearing a seatbelt is a £100 fine. Those caught not wearing their seatbelt for the first time are eligible for a ‘Your Belt Your Life’ (YBYL) online interactive educational course.
A summary of some other offences include:
• Tinted Window – 02/06/2022 at 16:50hrs – A170, Ruston - Window found to allow only 17.2% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.
• Tinted Windows – 05/06/2022 at 13:25hrs – Dunslow Road, Eastfield - Window found to allow only 44% of light transmission. The legal requirement being 70%.
• Speeding - 21/06/2022 at 09:45hrs – B1261, Crossgates – 50mph in a 40mph limit.
• Careless Driving – 22/06/2022 at 22:40hrs – Filey Country Car Park – Driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and issued an S.59 Warning (Anti-Social Driving).
• Motorcycle Fails to Stop – 24/06/2022 at 19:12hrs – West Ayton – Enquiries ongoing to identify the driver.
• No Business Insurance – 24/06/2022 at 23:45hrs – Muston Road, Filey - A delivery driver was stopped and found to be without the appropriate insurance.
• Speeding - 26/06/2022 at 21:35hrs – A170, Wykeham – 54mph in a 40mph limit.
• Five incident of using a Mobile Phone whilst driving at different locations. This offence carries a punishment of £200 fine and 6 points.
• Four Vehicle Registration offences at difference locations.
A statement on the Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: "Rest assured that road safety activity continues into July. Speed Enforcement in Burniston on 02/07/2022 at 22:17hrs captured a motorcyclist travelling at 57mph in a 30mph limit. A court summons will be raised for this offence."