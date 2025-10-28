Scarborough Athletic fan reportedly punched in the head at South Shields match

The 1st Cloud Arena on Shaftsbury Avenue - Image: Google Maps

Officers from Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a Scarborough Athletic fan was reportedly punched in the head at the match against South Shields.

A statement released after the match by South Shields FC read: “We are horrified by the disgusting behaviour of at least one of our supporters after last night's game.

“We will not tolerate violence at the football club. We are working with the Police to find and take action against the perpetrators.

“We are gathering information and reviewing statements and other evidence, and are asking fans for their help in identifying the perpetrator/s. Anyone with information should contact the club on 0191 454 7800.

“We would like to apologise to the injured Scarborough supporter and those supporters who witnessed the incident.

“We would also like to commend the vast majority of home and away fans on their conduct during and after the game.

“We are determined to work as a Club to prevent any repeat of this behaviour and will introduce several controls for as long as they are needed.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report via the ambulance service of a report of assault at a sports ground on Shaftsbury Avenue in South Shields.

“It was reported that a large group of men had been fighting and a man, who subsequently tried to intervene, had been punched in the head and fell to the ground.

“The man received treatment of injuries to his head not believed to be serious.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information should get in contact via direct message on our social media platforms.

“Quote crime reference number: 122865A/25.”