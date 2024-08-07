Scarborough burglar jailed in his absence after refusing to leave his cell

Stefan Thewles

A bolshie burglar has been jailed yet again after breaking into a church hall and a café bar at Scarborough’s famous Spa Complex during a thieving spree in which he caused hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage.

The Scarborough News

Notorious criminal Stefan Thewles, 50, refused to leave his cell to face sentence today but a judge at York Crown Court jailed him in his absence after his repeated refusals to turn up in court.

Thewles, who claimed to be an insomniac who “wanders around the South Bay of Scarborough every night and sleeps during the day”, raided St Michael’s and All Angels church hall on Filey Road in the early hours of February 1 after breaking through a toilet window.

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson said Thewles broke into the hall, which is home to St Michael’s & All Angels Scout Group, after smashing the window with a pallet from the churchyard.

Once inside, he stole church items including eight foldable knives, pen torches, an organiser box and two packets of biscuits.

“CCTV showed him wandering around the building for 20-to-30 minutes, then leaving via the fire exit and climbing onto the shed roof,” added Ms Parkinson.

He returned later that morning and snuck back in via the smashed window, before leaving with “unknown items” stuffed in a bag.

An estimated £234 of damage was caused to the church hall.

Three weeks later, at about 4am on February 25, he was again creeping around the town’s streets when he targeted the café bar at The Spa Complex in South Bay.

CCTV footage showed him breaking into the bar by smashing a fire-door window with an “item” he had picked up from one of the outdoor tables.

“He goes behind the bar and steals several bottles of alcohol (including) four bottles of wine and one bottle of vodka valued at £45,” said Ms Parkinson.

He then left through the fire escape, having caused £180 damage to the window.

About two weeks later, in the early hours of March 12, Thewles returned to the café bar and broke the same fire-door window which had been repaired followed the first break-in.

Once inside, he stole two bottles of vodka worth £30.

Thewles, who has over 150 offences on his record, was identified from video footage and duly arrested.

He was brought in for questioning but denied burgling either the café bar or the church, telling officers he often passed The Spa Complex because he “wanders around the South Bay of Scarborough every night and sleeps during the day”.

He was charged with three counts of burglary but denied each allegation.

He was found guilty of all three burglaries following a trial at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

Thewles, of no fixed address, appeared for sentence at the Crown Court today following a protracted case caused by his constant refusals to accept legal representation through lawyers and counsel and his point-blank refusal to co-operate with the Probation Service.

He was initially due to be sentenced in July but because of his unwillingness to co-operate with legal counsel and probation staff, the case was adjourned to a later date when his truculent behaviour in front of another judge forced another postponement.

Appearing on the court video link at the previous adjourned hearings, Thewles told one judge he wanted to be sentenced without legal representation, adding: “The least thing for you to do today is give me at least two years in prison. Prison is the best thing for me. Just look at my record and let’s get it over with.”

When offered the chance to speak to a probation officer before the next sentence date, he replied: “I’m not going to speak to anybody from probation. I won’t turn up in court again.”

Thewles’ shocking criminal record comprised 47 previous convictions for 152 offences, including numerous burglaries.

His rap sheet included 84 “theft and kindred” offences, along with robbery, assaulting an emergency worker and disorderly behaviour.

At the time of his latest burglary spree, he was on prison licence after serving a jail sentence for similar behaviour.

Today, the court ran out of patience with him after he again refused to leave his cell.

Judge Simon Hickey refused another adjournment and said the Crown would proceed to sentence in Thewles’ absence, adding: “The public don’t need to spend any more money on this case.

“(The defendant) was given numerous opportunities to engage with probation. Given his record, he knows exactly how the criminal-justice system works.”

Thewles received a six-month jail sentence but will only serve half of that behind bars, less the time he had already spent on remand, before being released on prison licence.