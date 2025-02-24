Scarborough bus shelters damaged in the early hours of Saturday morning

Scarborough bus shelters were damaged in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information after graffiti was painted on bus shelters outside of the train station on Westborough in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 22).

The incident occurred between 4.30-4.40am on Saturday February 22.

Two people in dark clothing were seen by CCTV in the area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said; “We are aware that there were several people in the area at the time of the incident who may have seen those involved.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to the criminal damage to get in touch. Were you in the area and see anyone acting in a suspicious manner?

“Also, we are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam or cycle-cam footage in the area to also get in touch.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 12250032629.”

A request has been passed to the council to remove the graffiti from the shelters.