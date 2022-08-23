Scarborough business owner's distress as fraudster targets potential customers

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay Broddle was shocked to hear that her business had been targetted

Lindsay Broddle, of Gekoglass on Bar Street, was shocked to discover that a man had been knocking on doors in Scarborough claiming to represent her company, and convincing them to part with their money by assuring them they would soon be back to do the work.

The fraud came to light when a man visited Mrs Broddle’s shop to tell her he had handed over £300 to the man, believing him to work for her company.

Mrs Broddle said: “He’d already realised he’d been duped. The man had told him what work he was going to do and said he would come back on Monday to take the measurements.

Gekoglass on Bar Street

"The gentleman had waited in all day but the man never returned.

"We wouldn’t cold call, it’s not what we do.

"People call us and my husband Paul goes out in our sign-written van to see them and gives them a quote on letter-headed paper.

"We take payment via card machine so people have an electronic record of where there money has gone.

Lindsay Broddle outside Gekoglass

“I'm worried about the adverse reputation on my business and I'm worried people who can't afford to pay their gas and electric bills will be conned out of what little money they have.”

North Yorkshire Police have issued the following statement: “Police have received a report of fraudulent activity from a member of the public in Scarborough.

“A man purporting to be selling double glazing windows from a local company has entered the victim’s property.

“The victim has proceeded to hand over £300 cash and the man has left.

“The company have confirmed that the suspect is not employed by them.

“An investigation is underway.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: " I would urge members of the public to be cautious and alert when inviting unknown people into your home.

“Asking for ID and calling the company or organisation that they are claiming to be from are useful tips to help verify a person’s identity.

" If you feel like you're in danger, call 999. You can also contact Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.”