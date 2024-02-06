Scarborough cocaine and cannabis dealer sentenced to two years 10 months at York Crown Court

Gino Terence Cammish-Flemming

Gino Terence Cammish-Flemming was sentenced to two years and 10 months in a Young Offender Institution at York Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 6).

The 19-year-old from St Johns Road, Scarborough, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The charges relate to proactive police activity on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 19 last year.

Working on information that Cammish-Flemming was dealing drugs in the Scarborough area, Operation Expedite officers spotted him near Hackness Road and he was located inside The Rosette pub.

As they approached him, Cammish-Flemming stood up and attempted to pull a 12-inch knife from the back of his trousers.

The officers quickly apprehended him, secured the knife and placed him under arrest.

Cammish-Flemming was found to be in possession of 63 wraps of cocaine, multiple bags of cannabis and £800 in cash.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, of the Operation Expedite team in Scarborough, said: “To have his liberty taken away after being caught dealing Class A and Class B drugs, and being in possession of a large knife, will hopefully serve as massive wake-up call for this young man.

“This is a chance for him to turn his life around and step away from the harm and misery associated with drug-related crime.

“If he or other drug dealers think they can continue to operate freely in our area, we will use all available powers to take them off our streets.”

How to report information about drug-related crime

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

Anyone who would prefer to remain anonymous, should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Signs of drug dealing can include:

Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night

Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

Different accents at a property

Anti-social behaviour at a property

Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes

Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Professional support for those affected by drug-related issues is available at:

Drink Drug Hubwebsite drinkdrughub.co.uk

North Yorkshire Rise– young people's specialist drug and alcohol service- freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – humankindcharity.org.uk/service/nyrise/

North Yorkshire Horizons- adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – nyhorizons.org.uk/

City of York Drug and Alcohol Service- 01904 464 680 – changing-lives.org.uk/services/drug-alcohol/york-drug-alcohol-support-services/