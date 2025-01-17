Scarborough cocaine dealer jailed for three years and nine months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough cocaine dealer has again been brought to justice by North Yorkshire Police after being jailed for three years and nine months.

Simon Dennis Lambert, 42, of North Marine Road, was sentenced on Monday January 13 at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of the Class A drug with intent to supply.

Lambert was arrested at his flat on December 13, 2024, after evidence was gathered that he was actively dealing again in the Scarborough area.

PC Rebecca Davison, from the Scarborough Response Team, said: “Lambert had been released from prison on licence, yet this has not deterred him from immediately resuming drug dealing.

“He is now back behind bars where he no longer poses a danger to society and vulnerable drug users.”

