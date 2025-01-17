Scarborough cocaine dealer jailed for three years and nine months
Simon Dennis Lambert, 42, of North Marine Road, was sentenced on Monday January 13 at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of the Class A drug with intent to supply.
Lambert was arrested at his flat on December 13, 2024, after evidence was gathered that he was actively dealing again in the Scarborough area.
PC Rebecca Davison, from the Scarborough Response Team, said: “Lambert had been released from prison on licence, yet this has not deterred him from immediately resuming drug dealing.
“He is now back behind bars where he no longer poses a danger to society and vulnerable drug users.”
Reporting information about drug-related crime
Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.