Scarborough criminal Jonathan Prew jailed for burglary and assault
A Scarborough criminal has been jailed for more than two years for burglary and breaking a man’s jaw in a separate incident.
Jonathan Prew, 25, was carrying a knife and high on drugs when he burgled the home in Green Lane, Scarborough.
In a separate incident, he broke a man’s jaw with a single blow outside The Albert pub on North Marine Road, prosecutor Matthew Simpson told York Crown Court.
Prew, of High Garth, Eastfield, admitted burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Most Popular
-
1
Scarborough business owner's distress as fraudster targets potential customers
-
2
Plans for new café and bar at Scarborough's Clock Handyman hardware shop approved
-
3
Firefighters rescue 27 people trapped in carriage at Scarborough's Central Tramway and car torched in arson attack
-
4
Police in Scarborough welcome the jailing of a local Class A drug dealer
-
5
Man suffers head injury during 'violent' late-night attack in Scarborough
He appeared for sentence on Tuesday August 23.
The court heard that Prew had a “bad record” for theft, carrying a knife and “especially” violence.
Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, described the attack at The Albert as a “nasty assault on a middle-aged man who was enjoying himself in town” and “the effect on him has been devastating.”
Prew was jailed for two years and four months.
He will serve half of that sentence before being released on prison licence.