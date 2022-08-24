News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough criminal Jonathan Prew jailed for burglary and assault

A Scarborough criminal has been jailed for more than two years for burglary and breaking a man’s jaw in a separate incident.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:22 pm

Jonathan Prew, 25, was carrying a knife and high on drugs when he burgled the home in Green Lane, Scarborough.

In a separate incident, he broke a man’s jaw with a single blow outside The Albert pub on North Marine Road, prosecutor Matthew Simpson told York Crown Court.

Prew, of High Garth, Eastfield, admitted burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Jonathan James Prew.

Most Popular

He appeared for sentence on Tuesday August 23.

The court heard that Prew had a “bad record” for theft, carrying a knife and “especially” violence.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, described the attack at The Albert as a “nasty assault on a middle-aged man who was enjoying himself in town” and “the effect on him has been devastating.”

Prew was jailed for two years and four months.

York Crown Court exterior.

He will serve half of that sentence before being released on prison licence.