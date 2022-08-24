Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Prew, 25, was carrying a knife and high on drugs when he burgled the home in Green Lane, Scarborough.

In a separate incident, he broke a man’s jaw with a single blow outside The Albert pub on North Marine Road, prosecutor Matthew Simpson told York Crown Court.

Prew, of High Garth, Eastfield, admitted burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He appeared for sentence on Tuesday August 23.

The court heard that Prew had a “bad record” for theft, carrying a knife and “especially” violence.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, described the attack at The Albert as a “nasty assault on a middle-aged man who was enjoying himself in town” and “the effect on him has been devastating.”

Prew was jailed for two years and four months.

