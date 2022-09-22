North Yorkshire Police said they were called to a “disagreement” between a man and a woman on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield on Thursday September 15.

The pair, who both had bicycles, walked or cycled from the bus stop near Eastfield Police Station towards Cayton on the left side of the road between 6.20pm and 6.50pm.

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed any interaction between the pair – who have both been identified – to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the argument, or has dash-cam footage, should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and speak with the Force Control Room.