Mohammed Yaseen Miah

‘County Lines’ drug dealers from Bradford have been jailed for a total of 13 years for conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine to Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attique Rafiq, 29, of Folkstone Street, and Mohammed Yaseen Miah, 29, of Heath Terrace, were involved in running the ‘Adam’ line.

Rafiq was sentenced yesterday (Thursday, July 11) at Kingston-upon-Hull Crown Court where he was imprisoned for nine-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miah was jailed for three and half years at York Crown Court in March this year.

Attique Rafiq

Another member of the conspiracy, Hannah MacKenzie, 25, of Beaverbank Place, Edinburgh, received 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at the sentencing in March.

They used two deal-lines working in conjunction with each other.

Unbeknown to them, the Operation Expedite team were intercepting the broadcast messages offering heroin and crack cocaine for sale to Scarborough drug users throughout June and July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, who led the investigation, said: “Through detailed analysis of the phone data, we were able to determine that the deal-lines were being operated by Rafiq and Miah.

“We also established that they were using MacKenzie as a street dealer in Scarborough.

“We were able to detect and dismantle another ‘County Line’ whose Class A drugs would bring nothing but misery to our communities.

“Securing the guilty pleas and significant prison sentences is very satisfying to everyone involved in the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This successful outcome was supported by Project Alliance which brings together the police, our local councils, fire service, community safety partnerships, health bodies, Revenue and Customs and other important partners and agencies, who share information, intelligence and expertise to help tackle serious organised crime in North Yorkshire.

Reporting information about drug-related crime

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The signs of drug dealing can include

Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night

Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

Different accents at a property

Anti-social behaviour at a property

Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes

Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Get professional support for drug-related issues

Drink Drug Hub website drinkdrughub.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Rise– young people's specialist drug and alcohol service- freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – humankindcharity.org.uk/service/nyrise/

North Yorkshire Horizons- adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – nyhorizons.org.uk/

City of York Drug and Alcohol Service- 01904 464 680 – changing-lives.org.uk/services/drug-alcohol/york-drug-alcohol-support-services/

FRANK helpline and information - https://www.talktofrank.com/