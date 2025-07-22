Scarborough driver arrested as North Yorkshire Police promise to be 'relentless' with drink and drug driving campaign

North Yorkshire Police's annual summer drink and drug drive campaign launched on July 1.

On Tuesday July 1, North Yorkshire Police launched their annual summer drink and drug drive campaign.

Today (Tuesday July 22) officers were on routine patrol in Scarborough when they noticed a blue MG that didn’t respond to a red light.

On stopping the registered Motability vehicle, the officers were concerned about how the driver presented. A roadside drugs test was carried out on the driver who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and currently remains in custody.

As part of their Summer campaign, North Yorkshire Police are asking people to think about their choice of transport home after consuming alcohol.

Traffic Constable Joe Schramm from North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite the warnings from our latest campaign we are still finding drivers who are putting themselves in danger and others by driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

“Driving under the influence is a choice and there are always other options such as using a taxi or public transport.

"We will continue to be relentless in our approach to removing those offending drivers from North Yorkshire’s roads”.