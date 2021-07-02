JAILED: Simon Carr, 55.

Simon Carr, 55, was arrested after police raided his home in Scarborough where they found a huge drug stash and a CS gas canister.

York Crown Court heard that the 850g drug cache found at the property was the remains of kilo and half-kilo amounts and would have fetched upwards of £12,000 if sold on the street.

Carr, of Murchison Street, was charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and two counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent, as well as possessing a prohibited weapon.

He initially denied the offences but ultimately admitted all charges and appeared for sentence on Thursday.

Prosecutor Dan Cordey said that Carr – who has many previous convictions for drug offences dating back 28 years – was sat in his living room when police burst in on May 28, 2019. In front of him, on a coffee table, was a tray of cannabis and tubs full of weed.

During a search of his home, police found 19.5g of cocaine, 315g of amphetamine mixed with caffeine and about half a kilo of cannabis.

They also found weighing scales, cash, dealer bags and the CS gas canister which was used for “protection”.

The total estimated street value of the drugs was between £11,950 and £12,490. The cannabis stashes were of the resin and herbal type and thought to be the remains of a kilo purchase. The amphetamine was believed to be the remains of a half-kilo amount.

“The defendant is a street dealer of these drugs,” said Mr Cordey.

Carr had 12 previous convictions for 35 offences including drug supply and cannabis production.

Robert Mochrie, for Carr, said the Scarborough man was an unemployed cannabis user and dealer. His last prison sentence was in the 1990s.

Judge Simon Hickey said the “vast” amount of drugs found at Carr’s property was compounded by his long criminal record which included 26 previous drug offences.

He said the high purity and quantity of the drugs seized meant that Carr stood to make a “vast amount” of money had he not been caught.

He added that Carr had “no doubt kept (the CS gas canister) because the drugs were of high value, you were making a great deal of money…and you no doubt kept it in case anybody popped in to relieve you of the drugs or cash.”