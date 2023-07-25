News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough firefighters called after flames seen coming from manhole cover

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to an unusual incident in Scalby on Monday (July 24)
By Louise Perrin
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 07:53 BST

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and flames seen coming from a manhole cover on Hay Lane at 8.12am.

The crew located an underground junction box that was on fire resulting in damage to the electrical wiring only.

Northern Powergrid engineers isolated the electrics to extinguish the fire.

Scarborough fire crews were called to an incident in Scalby on MondayScarborough fire crews were called to an incident in Scalby on Monday
Fire crews carried out scene safety before handing the incident over to the police and Northern Powergrid engineers.