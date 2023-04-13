Scarborough firefighters rescue two-year-old shire horse 'Alfie' after he became stuck in a gate

The crew were called to the incident in Staintondale at 12:01pm after a report was received that a two-year-old shire horse had got its rear foot stuck in a five-bar gate.

Crews stood by whilst the horse was sedated by a vet and then released the foot using hydraulic spreaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horse, called Alfie, was left unharmed in the care of his owners.

Firefighters at Scarborough Fire Station

Alfie’s owner gave an update on his condition, she said: “His leg is a bit swollen, but he's putting full weight on it and he's happily grazing with his best friend.

"Thank you to the vet, Camilla, and fire service - they were amazing. He's a lucky boy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while later, at 1.01pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a bin on fire at The Mere in Scarborough.

Crews located the fire and extinguished it and dampened down the area.

Alfie at home in the field

In what proved to be a busy day for the crew, a third call was received at 6.54pm, when firefighters from Scarborough responded to a chimney fire at Garth End Road, West Ayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was caused by a birds nest in the chimney.