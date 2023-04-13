News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough firefighters rescue two-year-old shire horse 'Alfie' after he became stuck in a gate

Firefighters from Scarborough Fire Station responded to an unusual call yesterday after a two-year-old shire horse became stuck in a gate.

By Louise Perrin
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

The crew were called to the incident in Staintondale at 12:01pm after a report was received that a two-year-old shire horse had got its rear foot stuck in a five-bar gate.

Crews stood by whilst the horse was sedated by a vet and then released the foot using hydraulic spreaders.

The horse, called Alfie, was left unharmed in the care of his owners.

Firefighters at Scarborough Fire StationFirefighters at Scarborough Fire Station
Alfie’s owner gave an update on his condition, she said: “His leg is a bit swollen, but he's putting full weight on it and he's happily grazing with his best friend.

"Thank you to the vet, Camilla, and fire service - they were amazing. He's a lucky boy.”

A short while later, at 1.01pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a bin on fire at The Mere in Scarborough.

Crews located the fire and extinguished it and dampened down the area.

Alfie at home in the fieldAlfie at home in the field
In what proved to be a busy day for the crew, a third call was received at 6.54pm, when firefighters from Scarborough responded to a chimney fire at Garth End Road, West Ayton.

This was caused by a birds nest in the chimney.

Crew used hand tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish.

