Scarborough homeowner scares off burglar in kitchen

A Scarborough homeowner scares off a burglar in their kitchen.

The incident happened in the Cornelian Avenue area of Scarborough at around 2.30pm on Saturday April 23.

The homeowner was working in the garden of his property when a man gained entry into the kitchen.

The homeowner found the man, who ran from the property and made off in the direction of Filey Road on a dark coloured mountain bike.

The homeowner was unharmed, but his wallet containing cash was taken.

The suspect is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties with a heavy build, black hair, a round chubby face and around 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall.

Police have been conducting enquiries in the area, and are requesting local residents who have CCTV or doorbell cameras in the Cornelian Drive, Cornelian Avenue and old Filey Road area to check for any footage of a man who fits this description, who was seen to be riding a dark coloured mountain bike in the local area between 1-3pm.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to DC Stephen Johnson, quoting reference number 12220068518.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected] quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220068518